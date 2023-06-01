MUNCIE, Ind. — The Pepsi Company plant in Muncie will be closing in the next few months, according to a statement released from PepsiCo Beverages North America on Thursday.

In a statement, PepsiCo said:

“PepsiCo is always evaluating our network solutions and reviewing the best possible ways to optimize our service. With many recent distribution changes, we have determined that in the coming months, PepsiCo Beverages North America’s operations in Muncie, Indiana will close and be redistributed to neighboring locations. We will be working closely with leadership, unions, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition during this process with minimal impact to our employees and customers.”

It is not immediately clear how many positions will be lost or relocated.

Information to this story will be updated as it becomes available.