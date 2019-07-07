Pelosi to speak to Young Democrats’ meeting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will speak at the 2019 Young Democrats of America convention in Indianapolis next week.

The Young Democrats of America and the Indiana Young Democrats announced Sunday that Pelosi will speak to the meeting on the evening of Friday, July 19.

The groups say more than 1,000 people are expected to attend the convention July 17-20, at Indianapolis’ Union Station.

South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to address the convention on July 18.

The Young Democrats of America claim more than 150,000 members in 48 states and U.S. territories.

