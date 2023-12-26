CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A pedestrian on the highway was hit by a car and killed in southern Indiana on Christmas evening.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers were on their way to investigate a report of someone walking on Interstate 70, and before they got there, a second report came in of the pedestrian being struck around 8:15 p.m.

In the initial investigation, police determined someone was walking in the passing lane of I-70 westbound near the 22 mile-marker when a car hit them. It’s unclear why the person was walking on the interstate.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released later on by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

ISP noted in the release the driver immediately pulled over to call 911 and cooperated with the investigation. No other injuries were reported.

ISP is still investigating.