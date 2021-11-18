Pedestrian hit and killed along I-94 in NW Indiana

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a semi along a northwest Indiana interstate Thursday morning.

It was around 7:15 a.m. when Indiana State Police received a call from a trucking company that said one of their truckers through they struck a pedestrian on Interstate 94 in LaPorte County. The same company had called earlier, around 6:30 a.m., and said the trucker hit a deer and was waiting at a rest park just over the state line in Michigan.

Troopers arrived and found a deceased pedestrian around the 45.5 mile marker, state police said.

An investigation suggested the semi was heading east in the right lane when it struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, state police said.

The right lane of I-94 was shut down for an hour and a half.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol.