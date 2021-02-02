Pedestrian dead after semi hits him on I-64

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead after a semi hit him on I-64 Tuesday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police is currently investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on I-64 near Dale.

The preliminary investigation reports that Charles D. Copeland, 46, of Evansville, was driving a semi tractor-trailer westbound on I-64 near the 55-mile marker. Copeland was traveling in the right lane of I-64 and was merging into the passing lane when his vehicle hit a man.

The man was identified as Gerald W. Kluemper, 67, of Jasper. Troopers report that Kluemper had parked his vehicle on the shoulder of the Interstate, exited his vehicle and entered the lanes of traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and will include Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist and Indiana State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Division.

Assisting Agencies: Spencer County Sheriffs Office, Dale Police Department, Spencer County Coroner’s Office, and local fire and rescue.