SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday.

According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park and Lake for reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said that initial first responders were unable to locate the man. Conservation officers then began a search utilizing sonar and a dive team. Monday evening at 8:11 p.m. the team located and recovered the man’s body in 8 feet of water.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification. This incident is still under investigation. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Sheriff Cottom said no foul play is suspected. Assisting at the scene were the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan Police Department, Sullivan Fire Department, Union/Dugger Fire Department, Shelburn police, and the Sullivan County Coroner’s Office.

