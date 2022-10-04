BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames says a 2019 Honda, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Brazil was attempting to merge into traffic and failed to see the semi. The passenger vehicle sideswiped the semi causing the Honda to spin out, coming to a rest facing east in the westbound lane. The collision caused the semi to go off the north side of I-70 rolling onto the driver’s side and trapping the driver inside.

Image courtesy Indiana State Police

Image courtesy Indiana State Police

Ames said that passersby stopped and rendered lifesaving first aid to the driver while waiting on emergency responders to arrive. Once EMTs were on scene crews were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis for medical care.

Westbound traffic was limited during the cleanup to a single lane. As of just before noon, all lanes have been re-opened.

