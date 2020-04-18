Passenger flown, driver transported to hospital after striking tree in Portage

PORTAGE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people are being treated for injuries after being involved in a single vehicle crash in Portage, Indiana Friday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder drove off the the roadway on I-94 at the 20.2 mile-marker for some reason, and into a ditch. The Nissan struck a tree head-on before coming to a rest.

A passenger in the vehicle suffered severe injuries and was flown from the scene to the University of Chicago Hospital. The driver, of Michigan City, IN, was transported to Porter Hospital for treatment.

(Photo courtesy of ISP)

(Photo courtesy of ISP)

(Photo courtesy of ISP)

While at the hospital the driver consented to a blood test and toxicology results are pending, Indiana State Police said.

The driver was cited for Driving While Suspended (Prior Conviction) – Class A Misdemeanor.