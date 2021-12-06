Parents of SW Indiana girl sue city after she drowns in pool

PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — The parents of a 5-year-old girl who drowned last summer in a southwest Indiana city’s swimming pool are suing the city and the child’s foster parent, accusing them of negligence.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Gibson County seeks damages for medical, hospital and other expenses stemming from Kimber Hibbs’ death.

The suit names as defendants the city of Princeton and a foster parent of the girl, who died Aug. 3 at a hospital after she drowned in a city pool during a pool party.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the suit includes the claim that the city failed to maintain reasonable surveillance of the pool during the party.