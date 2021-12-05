Pardoned Indiana-raised turkeys now at new Purdue home

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The two Indiana-raised turkeys given Thanksgiving pardons by President Joe Biden are now at their new Purdue University home.
The turkeys arrived this past week at Purdue and were welcomed by visitors on the West Lafayette campus’ Memorial Mall. The turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly will live at Purdue’s Animal Sciences Research and Education Center.
Animal sciences professor Marisa Erasmus told WLFI-TV that having the turkeys on campus will provide a chance to explain more about the birds. The two turkeys were raised by Jasper-based Farbest Farms.