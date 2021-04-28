Parasites, poor health, weather eyed in Indiana deer deaths

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — State officials say dozens of deer found dead this winter in northwest Indiana may have died from a combination of parasites, poor health and cold, snowy conditions.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that about 40 white-tailed deer were found dead in late February and early March on private property in Newton County.

The agency says test results found the wild deer were infested with parasites known as lung worm.

DNR deer biologist Moriah Boggess says it’s likely that high parasite loads, combined with heavy snowfall, poor nutrition and a prolonged cold snap contributed to the deer deaths.