STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One paramedic was killed while another was left in serious condition after a rollover crash occurred while responding to an emergency call Saturday according to Starke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

At approximately 3:22 pm Starke County 911 received multiple reports of a two-vehicle accident involving an ambulance. Upon initial investigation, it was revealed that the ambulance was traveling eastbound on a county road responding to an emergency call. A vehicle traveling northbound entered the intersection, where it struck the side of the ambulance, causing the emergency vehicle to roll over.

The driver of the ambulance, EMT Micheal Wilcox Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the ambulance and paramedic, Brandy Salita, was transported to the area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle, Eva Horan, was transported to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, it was reported that emergency lights and sirens were activated.

The investigation is still ongoing. WANE 15 will provide updates as they are received.