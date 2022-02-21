WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — After spending the first 11 months of her life in the hospital, 1-year-old Evelyn Land was thrown a birthday celebration from her family and friends!

Evelyn Land was born with the congenital heart defect DILV. She received a heart transplant at the beginning of the year and was finally able to leave the hospital later that month.

“We are so excited to celebrate this miracle!” a friend of the family says.

Back home in Daviess County, the community celebrated her first birthday with a small parade over the weekend.