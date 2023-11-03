FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When it comes to pizza, what national chain is most popular? A recent study set out to find the answer.

The folks over at Shane Co. used Google Trends data to find out how much people are looking for competing brands in each state over the last year. Here’s a look at how the Hoosier state stacked up against national preferences.

Brand Battle Indiana’s Favorite America’s Favorite Apply Music vs Spotify Spotify Spotify Coke vs Pepsi Coke Coke McDonald’s vs Burger King McDonald’s McDonald’s Domino’s vs Papa John’s Papa Johns Domino’s Starbucks vs Dunkin’ Starbucks Starbucks Uber vs Lift Uber Uber Tinder vs Bumble Tinder Tinder Threads vs X (formerly Twitter) X Threads Data from Google Trends compiled by Shane Co.

To shed light on some of the most iconic brand rivalries, we began by curating a list of 14 standout brand face-offs. Using Google Trends, we pitted each brand against its rival to gauge which one has earned more search interest in each state. The search volume for each brand is scaled between 0 and 100, with higher numbers indicating greater search interest. Shane Co. study methodology

The two battles where Indiana went against the grain of the national favorites were in the world of pizza and short-form internet posting on social media.

Papa John’s being the top in the state makes sense, as it originated here. Indiana was just one of four states to choose the Padre over Domino’s. Indiana also chose social media platform X over the startup Meta™ rival Threads.

To see the rest of the data breakdown you can read the full study here.