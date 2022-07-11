INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals that Gov. Eric Holcomb will choose from.

The commission on Monday nominated Morgan Superior Court Judge Peter Foley, Owen Circuit Judge Kelsey Hanlon and criminal defense attorney Stacy Uliana of Bargersville for the First District vacancy.

The vacancy is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Edward Najam Jr.

The First District hears cases from southern Indiana. After receiving the nominations, Holcomb will have 60 days to make his selection.