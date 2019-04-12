Indiana

Pacers, Indianapolis officials ink deal for arena overhaul

By:

Posted: Apr 12, 2019 11:33 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 11:33 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers will stay in Indianapolis for 25 more years in a deal that includes $295 million in public subsidies for a renovation and expansion of the NBA team's downtown arena.

The Marion County Capital Improvement Board voted Friday in favor of the agreement that comes as state legislators are negotiating a plan to divert state and local income and sales tax revenue generated by several downtown hotels toward the Bankers Life Fieldhouse project.

The deal calls for the Pacers to pay $65 million toward the renovations, which will feature construction of a year-round outdoor plaza in place of an existing parking garage next to the arena. It commits the board to spending up to $120 million on technology upgrades at the fieldhouse, which opened in 1999.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local