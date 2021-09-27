Pacers, Fever arena officially renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The home of the Indiana Pacers and Fever has a new name: Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On Monday, Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced they had reached a multi-year agreement with Gainbridge on the naming rights of the arena.

Our home has a new name. Welcome to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.



Learn more » https://t.co/CCMOIe4p1n#GainbridgeFieldhouse pic.twitter.com/un2Uic4yZU — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) September 27, 2021

Gainbridge, a Group 1001 company, is a self-managed digital platform that provides clients with direct access to financial products to grow their savings over time.

This is not the first time the Pacers and Fever’s home has undergone a name change. After opening in 1999 as Conseco Fieldhouse, the arena was renamed to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2011.