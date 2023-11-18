BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Friday afternoon an Oxford, Indiana man was arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor following an investigation by Indiana State Police (ISP).

The investigation began when ISP was contacted by Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services about possible sexual misconduct with a minor. Detectives then began an in-depth investigation that led to the arrest of Laud Williams, 28 of Oxford, IN for alleged sexual misconduct that occurred between Williams and a minor.

On November 17, 2023, Williams was located and safely taken into custody. He is currently at Benton County Jail under preliminary charge of;

Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Level 4 Felony

If there is anyone with further information about this case, please contact Detective Russell by calling the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post at 765-567-2125.