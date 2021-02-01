Ownership fight could leave new Indiana casino empty

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The legal fight over ownership of a new $300 million casino in northwestern Indiana could leave it sitting unused for possibly months after construction work is completed.

Indiana Gaming Commission has told the parent company of Gary’s Majestic Star Casinos to be ready to operate its gambling boats along Lake Michigan until at least June, instead of moving forward with plans to close them in March or April when the new in-land casino in Gary was expected to open. The step was taken after the commission moved in December to force longtime Indiana casino executive Rod Ratcliff to give up his ownership stake in Spectacle Entertainment.