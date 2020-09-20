Owner abandoned dog in Indiana with note blaming COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Animal control officials in central Indiana say they’re looking for a new home for an abandoned dog whose owner says he lost his job and was about to lose his home due to COVID-19.

WTHR-TV reports the dog was found tied to a tree with a note attached to the collar.

Johnson County Animal Control Director Michael Delp says he’s a seen an increase in the number of people surrendering pets during the pandemic, but they should be brought to a shelter.

Meanwhile, Indiana officials reported 756 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

