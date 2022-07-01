INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The list includes everything from aspirin to refrigerators.

Lidocaine Topical Anesthetic Cream from Mohnark Pharmaceuticals 

Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen from Aurohealth 

Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen from Time-Cap Labs 

Kroger Brand Acetaminophen from Aurohealth  

Kroger Brand Acetaminophen from Sun Pharma 

Microwavable Bowl Holders from DEMDACO 

Refrigerators from Frigidaire and Electrolux 

Pajama Sets from Target 

Aflac Plush Promotional Ducks from Communicorp 

Children’s Toys from Jungle Jumparoo 

Activity Loops Toys from The Manhattan Toy Company 

Electric Bicycles from Brompton Bicycle 

Black Light Fixtures from Spirit Halloween 

Treadmills from Nautilus 

Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles from Intimidator 

Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators from Hisense USA 

Backcountry Access Avalanche Transceivers from Elevate Outdoor Collective 

Wood Baby Activity Push Walkers from Asweets 

Children’s Robes from Joey 

Egg Chairs from TJX 

Children’s Sleepwear from Loulou Lollipop 

Electrical Panels from Schneider ElectricTM 

Children’s Desks and Chairs from Times Tienda 

Wooden Xylophone Toys from Primark 

WarmWave and Hunter Ceramic Tower Heaters from Sienhua Group 

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.  

To view recalls issued prior to June, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.  