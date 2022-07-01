INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The list includes everything from aspirin to refrigerators.

Lidocaine Topical Anesthetic Cream from Mohnark Pharmaceuticals

Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen from Aurohealth

Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen from Time-Cap Labs

Kroger Brand Acetaminophen from Aurohealth

Kroger Brand Acetaminophen from Sun Pharma

Microwavable Bowl Holders from DEMDACO

Refrigerators from Frigidaire and Electrolux

Pajama Sets from Target

Aflac Plush Promotional Ducks from Communicorp

Children’s Toys from Jungle Jumparoo

Activity Loops Toys from The Manhattan Toy Company

Electric Bicycles from Brompton Bicycle

Black Light Fixtures from Spirit Halloween

Treadmills from Nautilus

Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles from Intimidator

Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators from Hisense USA

Backcountry Access Avalanche Transceivers from Elevate Outdoor Collective

Wood Baby Activity Push Walkers from Asweets

Children’s Robes from Joey

Egg Chairs from TJX

Children’s Sleepwear from Loulou Lollipop

Electrical Panels from Schneider ElectricTM

Children’s Desks and Chairs from Times Tienda

Wooden Xylophone Toys from Primark

WarmWave and Hunter Ceramic Tower Heaters from Sienhua Group

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to June, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.