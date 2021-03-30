Over 79k Hoosiers ages 30-39 schedule COVID-19 vaccinations on first day of eligibility

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that more than 79,000 Hoosiers ages 30 to 39 signed up for their free COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, the first day of their eligibility.

Hoosiers age 30 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance as well as educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Wednesday morning, Hoosiers age 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,739,390 doses have been administered in Indiana, the department said. This includes 1,630,152 first doses and 1,109,238 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.