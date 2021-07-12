Over $3M invested by Arts Commission to strengthen communities through arts and creativity

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Monday, the Indiana Arts Commission announced it has awarded $3,038,223 to 390 nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state through the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs.

During its Quarterly Business Meeting, the commission approved the funding recommendations for the two grant programs. Applications were reviewed by 167 Hoosiers from around the state with expertise in arts, community development and finance.

“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding have major positive impacts on the cultural, economic, and educational climate of Indiana,” said Alberta Barker, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The commission is impressed at the work being done around the state and is excited to support investment in Hoosier communities.”

As a part of the investment, the commission said it awarded $1,000 merit awards to 52 organizations that received Arts Organization Support to recognize their innovation and dedication to providing public benefit in the last year. To find out which organizations received funding click here.

The commission said it also voted to distribute funds from the Arts Trust, which is supported by donations from the sale of Celebrate the Arts license plates, to one Arts Project Support grant recipient from every county in which there was a funded application. These beneficiaries were selected based on exemplary commitment to community, education, economy, and health.

The full list of Arts Trust License Plate beneficiaries can be accessed here.

All Arts Project Support grant recipients can be viewed here.