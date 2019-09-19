Over 300 pounds of drugs seized in traffic stop

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A State Police traffic stop ended with a significant haul of illegal drugs.

An Indiana State Police Trooper pulled over a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 70 just west of Indianapolis around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the trooper noticed signs of potential criminal activity and conducted an investigation and search of the trailer.

The trooper found four aftermarket hidden compartments inside the tractor and the trailer concealing a total of of more than 220 pounds of cocaine and 130 pounds of “high grade” marijuana, according to police.

Indiana State Police say they discovered more than 220 pounds of cocaine and 130 pounds of “high grade” marijuana as a result of a traffic stop.

The driver, John Jay Jackson, 52, of Michigan, was arrested on the following preliminary charges: