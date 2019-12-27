Opinion says Indiana gun rights restored after expungements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana attorney general’s office says residents who’ve had felony convictions expunged from their criminal records are eligible, in most circumstances, to again buy and obtain a license to carry guns.

The opinion issued by the office this month says neither state nor federal law limits gun ownership or possession by former felons who have their civil rights restored through expungement.

The opinion responded to a question from an Indiana State Police lawyer about the gun rights of people who’ve had criminal charges removed from their records by a judge several years after those convictions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.