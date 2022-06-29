INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Boaters across the country and here in Indiana can expect to see more law enforcement on the water over the 4th of July holiday weekend as part of ‘Operation Dry Water.’

From July 2–4, Indiana Conservation Officers, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard, will participate in the annual national campaign.

“The tragedies that happen on our waterways because individuals choose to boat while impaired are preventable,” says Indiana Boating Law Administrator Lt. Kenton Turner. “It is our job to do everything we can to ensure the safety of our recreational boaters and paddlers. That is why Indiana Conservation Officers are joining all states and U.S. territories to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing incidents, deaths and injuries caused by boating under the influence.”

Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death, property damage and legal consequences.