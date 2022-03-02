INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill that seeks to require public comment at school meetings advanced to the Indiana governor’s desk after lawmakers gave their final approval Wednesday.

The bill mandates that school boards offer an oral public comment period at all public meetings, including those conducted virtually.

The final version of the bill states that school boards can adopt “reasonable rules” to accommodate public comment periods and maintain order in meetings.

That includes setting time limits for those who speak, and removing a disruptive person from the meeting.

If signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the measure would go into effect on July 1.