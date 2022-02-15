MITCHELL, Ind. – Troopers belonging to special units with the Indiana State Police used an online sting last week to the arrest three people involved in the burglary of almost $40,000 worth of tools and equipment from a personal maintenance shop in Mitchell.

A break-in and burglary at the shop, which used to be a business in the 3000 block of State Road 37, was first reported early this month. Days later, Sgt. Greg Day of the state police’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section and Det. Josh Allen of the department’s Drug Enforcement Section found many of the stolen items being sold online.

The troopers then arranged a meeting with the sellers to buy the items at a parking lot in Bedford. Three people with some of the goods in tow met the officers, including 43-year-old Thomas Van Winkle of Marengo, who was wanted on several felony warrants in Crawford County and found to be in possession of three grams of methamphetamine.

Van Winkle was the only one arrested during the meeting and the investigation continued. Ultimately, troopers found that the maintenance shop had been broken into multiple times between late January and early this month. They also traced the stolen tools and equipment to various homes in Huron, Paoli and Marengo and returned all equipment to the rightful owners.

A traffic stop Monday led to the arrest of the two other people – 28-year-old Brady Ferguson and 32-year-old Jacklyn Wallace, both of Orleans – who were with Van Winkle at the attempted sale and are accused of being involved in the burglaries.

Van Winkle and Ferguson are facing three counts of burglary and theft. Van Winkle was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and is being held at Crawford County Jail. Wallace is facing two counts of burglary and theft, as well as possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She and Ferguson are being held at Orange County Jail.

A third person, Kerry Williams, 58, of Corydon, was also arrested during the traffic stop on a slew of drug charges after police found him in possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine as well as marijuana. He is also being held at Orange County Jail.