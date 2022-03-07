MARION, Ind. (WANE) – He thought he was going to meet a 14-year-old girl.

Instead, he met members of an online group called Predator Catchers: Indianapolis – only in real life. And now Marion Police are looking for him.

Harry Tibbs, 59, is wanted on a felony count of child solicitation and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Tibbs is accused of trying to meet a minor child on Feb. 19 at the Subway at 3409 S. Western Ave. in Marion with the intention of having sex, according to police.

He had been talking to “the girl” online, but had no idea he was talking to members of the Predator Catchers group that has been setting up vigilante stings throughout central Indiana in recent years.

When Tibbs showed up, members of the group were there and livestreamed the interaction on their Facebook page. The group also called police. While Tibbs was allowed to leave free that night after speaking with officers, screenshots showing his interactions with the group were given to detectives and then forwarded to the Grant County Prosecutor’s office.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Feb. 28, but he has not turned himself in or been found.

Anyone with information regarding the case or his whereabouts are asked to call the Marion Police Department at (765)662-9981 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS (8477).