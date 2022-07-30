SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend police say a 1-year-old boy who was inside a car that was stolen was found safe inside the vehicle three hours later and about two blocks away.

Karter Wilson was hot and sweaty, but overall he was OK, says his mother, Kayla Van Winkle. Van Winkle says she was “very overwhelmed” to get her son back.

WSBT-TV reports the disappearance of the boy around 7 a.m. Friday created such alarm that off-duty police officers came in on their own time to search for Karter.

Police say they don’t have any suspects and have asked residents of the area to provide doorbell camera video.