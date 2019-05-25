One year anniversary since Indiana middle school shooting

Saturday, May 25th marks one year to the day that students of Noblesville West Middle School experienced a serious traumatic event. A student opened fire in a classroom inside the Indiana school.

The school day had just started. It was a bright warm Friday morning and the school year was almost over, then at nine minutes after nine, 13-year-old David Moore started shooting.

Within seconds, 13-year-old Ella Whistler was shot seven times. Jason Seaman, a teacher, was shot three times while stopping Moore.

Both of them survived the shooting, their injuries were visible. The shooting was witnessed by students, staff and teachers.

None of them physically injured, but many suffer just the same.

“What was their direct experience during the event. That could mean where were they, who are they with? But also, things like were they worried that somebody they cared a lot about was in danger,” says Dr. Zachary Adams with Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health

The trauma from this event is tough to measure.

Survivors’ wounds are not visible to the naked eye, and recovery takes time, patience and open communication.

“It’s ok to say, ya know, I’ve noticed this change or this happened i wonder how you’re feeling about that or what you’re thinking about that, and to just sort of acknowledge that it happened, that it’s normal to have all kinds of different reactions to it,” says Dr. Adams.

Adams says survivors of any traumatic event need a pathway to recovery paved with stability and routine.

But there are signs, serious signs, that recovery isn’t going well.

“Sometimes people have this misconception that by asking about or talking about suicide, that they’re going to plant the seed or give somebody an idea that wasn’t already there. And years and years of research tells us that’s just not the case.”

The gunman, David Moore, will stay in juvenile detention until he turns 18.

