TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle.

As of 6:43 pm Wabash Avenue was re-opened and police were finished processing the scene.

Terre Haute Police said the victim was not a resident of Terre Haute and their identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jordan P. Nigh, 25, of Akron Ohio. Nigh was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Resulting in Death and was taken to the Vigo County Jail.

Nigh will appear in Div. 5 Court on Thursday.

Original: A portion of Wabash Avenue outside the old Terre Haute Police Dept. building is closed for police to investigate a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian.

Vigo County Dispatch confirmed the call for the crash came in at 1:52 pm on Wednesday.

It happened in the 1200 block of Wabash Ave. A Facebook post by THPD says the area is currently closed from 11th St. to 13th St while police reconstruct and process the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes to prevent traffic congestion.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.