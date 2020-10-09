One killed, 2 hurt after car crashes into back of semi on Indiana Toll Road

Photo of Subaru involved in fatal crash on the Indiana Toll Road on October 8, 2020 provided by Indiana State Police.

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving a passenger a car and a semi Thursday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County killed a Michigan teen and hurt two others.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police determined that at around 4:45 p.m. a semi was headed eastbound when it approached traffic that had been slowed by a crash. The semi driver changed lanes and as he slowed down, a car drove into the back of the tanker trailer he was hauling.

The driver of the car, a front seat passenger and a back seat passenger were all airlifted from the scene. The backseat passenger, a 17-year-old from Stevensville, Michigan died from his injuries. The two others in the car were last reported in stable condition. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Toll Road were closed for about 40 minutes to allow for the three people to be airlifted, while the eastbound lanes remained closed for several hours.