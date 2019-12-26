One injured after box truck strikes forklift on semi trailer

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says a box truck struck a forklift that was mounted on a flatbed semi trailer Thursday, causing a crash that resulted in minor injuries.

According to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Gomez, 59, of Fort Wayne, was driving a Hino box truck southbound on State Road 13. Investigating deputies say the 2018 Kenworth semi-tractor and trailer was stopped on the shoulder of SR 13 for a delivery while roughly one third of the vehicle was in the roadway.

Gomez struck the forklift mounted on the trailer just after Steven Sanders, 40, entered the cab of the Kenworth.

The initial point of impact was on the passenger side of the Hino and the rear driver side of the Kenworth which caused a “significant amount of damage.”

Sanders refused treatment at the scene and Gomez was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.