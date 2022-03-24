FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Anglers, rejoice! The Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife (DNR) has stocked several urban fishing locations with more than 2,000 channel catfish ranging from 10-14 inches.

Fort Wayne’s Lakeside pond is one of the local lakes freshly stocked with 300 channel catfish for avid anglers.

Each spring, the following Indiana lakes are stocked three times a season with channel catfish:

Diamond Valley Park Pond (Evansville, Vanderburgh) – 225 fish

Dobbs Park Pond (Terre Haute, Vigo) – 200 fish

Dubarry Park Ponds (Indianapolis, Marion) – 200 fish

Garvin Park Lake (Evansville, Vanderburgh) – 200 fish

Krannert Lake (Indianapolis, Marion) – 225 fish

Meadowlark Park Pond (Carmel, Hamilton) – 100 fish

Munger Park Pond (Lafayette, Tippecanoe) – 150 fish

Northeast Lakeside Pond (Fort Wayne, Allen) – 300 fish

Robinson Park Lake (Hobart, Lake) – 300 fish

Washington Township Park Pond # 2 (Avon, Hendricks) – 100 fish

DNR restricts anglers to 10 catfish a day with no size restriction. Find out more about urban fishing opportunities and future stockings here.