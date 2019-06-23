One dead, several others injured in South Bend shooting

South Bend police say at least one person is dead and possibly as many as 10 others injured after a violent night at a South Bend pub.

It happened at Kelly’s Pub on E. Mishawaka Avenue in South Bend near Longfellow Avenue. This is just east of State Road 23.

Police say the call came in around 2 a.m. that there were shots being fired at the bar.

Officers found at least one person with a gunshot wound.

That person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Several people also showed up to area hospitals with injuries.

This crime scene is pretty large. Investigators have the road in front of the bar and the parking lot in the back blocked off.