INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A driver was killed, and a passenger was in critical condition after a crash on I-465 early Sunday morning.

According to a release, Indiana State Police received many 911 calls reporting a “serious crash” around 3 a.m. ISP says it was reported that two people were trapped in wreckage and both were found unresponsive. Officers from IMPD and IFD arrived on scene first where they immediately began extracting the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.

A female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The driver, identified as Brownsburg resident Brandon Machingura, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

In the release, it was stated that investigators believe the vehicle driven by Machingura was traveling at a high speed while changing lanes. While switching lanes, Machingura struck the side of a semi tractor-trailer. This caused the 2018 Dodge Charger to spin out of control and strike the median.

ISP says weather nor road conditions are believed to be reason for the crash.