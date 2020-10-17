One dead in DuBois County after car crashes into lawnmower

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One woman is dead after being struck by a car while mowing her lawn on Friday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to the scene of the crash on County Road 675 North.

According to police, Ruth Meyer, 60, of Jasper was operating her lawnmower when she entered the roadway, getting into the path of Joann Voelkel’s Chrysler LHS.

Police said Voelkel was unable to avoid a collision, striking the lawnmower.

Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene as a result.

Preliminary investigation shows that alcohol or drugs did not contribute to this crash. The crash is still under investigation by an Indiana State Police.