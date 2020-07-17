One dead, another with life-threatening injuries following Delaware Co. crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – One person died after a crash Thursday afternoon in Delaware County near Muncie.

County Dispatch received a call of a two vehicle crash with a serious injury around 3 p.m. on SR 67, the Muncie Bypass, in the area of Sam Pierce Chevrolet, between CR 700 W and 800 W.

Delaware County Deputies arrived to the scene first and then requested the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Investigators.

They said a pickup truck traveling westbound on SR 67 drover left of center for an unknown reason and hit an eastbound cargo van head on. The driver of the van, Kevin Noble, 36, died at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the truck, Colin Estes, 34, was taken to an area hospital with what was believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.