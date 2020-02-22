One dead after early morning crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

At around 5:10 a.m., emergency crews were called to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound near the I-465 ramp close to Shadeland.

State Police investigators believe the victim was traveling east on the interstate, when they made a sudden lane change and lost control. The vehicle rolled several times ejecting the driver, who police said was not wearing a seat belt. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The name of the victim will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

I-70 eastbound was closed for nearly two hours while the crash was investigated, it has since reopened.