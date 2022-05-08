MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash that left one driver dead in Marshall County.

The initial investigation revealed a white 1992 Ford vehicle driven by Douglas Swanson, 59 of LaPorte was approaching a stop sign on West 3B Road at an intersection around 11:50 a.m. A red 2005 Dodge vehicle driven by Brandi Dorsey, 25, of Lakeville was approaching the intersection from North Sycamore Road, where there is not a stop sign.

The investigation found Swanson did not stop at the stop sign and his Ford was hit on the driver’s side as Dorsey’s Dodge continued along North Sycamore Road.

Police said Swanson was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car in the crash. He died on the way to the hospital.

Police cited Dorsey for not wearing a seatbelt and having a suspended driver’s license. Toxicology results are pending for Dorsey. He was treated at the scene for pain.

ISP are still investigating the incident.