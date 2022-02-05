One dead after being thrown from car in Indy highway crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is dead after a crash on I-65 Friday evening.

At 5:25 p.m., dispatchers began receiving 911 calls of a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 120.5 mile marker.

The initial investigation found a black Lexus was speeding on the highway and collided with another car. The Lexus then went off the road, rolled several times and came to rest in a wooded area. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

A Hoosier Helper driver was first on the scene and found a man who was unconscious and unresponsive. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as Zachary Elson, 19, of Dayton, Ohio.

There were no other passengers in the car. Investigators do not believe road condition was a factor in the crash.

I-65 northbound was closed for several hours that night while the crash was being investigated.