One dead after backup leads to multiple crashes on I-80/94

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) — One person is dead and two others are recovering after multiple vehicles crashed in backup on I-80/94 in Hammond that was the result of another wreck.

The first crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, when a vehicle, a white 2019 Chevrolet Camaro, struck the impact attenuator which resulted in two lanes of I-80/90 eastbound being blocked, according to Indiana State Police.

A responding trooper had reason to believe the driver, Anthony Van Norris, 35, of Merrillville, was impaired, a news release said. Norris refused to submit to a chemical test and was taken into custody.

Just after 2:45 a.m., a second crash occurred in the backup on I-80/94 involving a semi and two passenger vehicles. One of the vehicles, a white 1995 Lincoln, was engulfed in flames. The driver was removed from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner. The coroner will release the person’s identity at a later time. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 2014 Toyota Highlander, and the semi driver were both taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

(Courtesy of Indiana State Police)

(Courtesy of Indiana State Police)

(Courtesy of Indiana State Police)

The preliminary investigation shows by Trooper Griffin shows the Toyota rear-ended the Lincoln, causing the Lincoln to spin to the left lane where it burst into flames, police said. The Toyota then continued straight and rear-ended a semi.

As this fatal crash was being investigated, a third crash took place in the backup at the 0.7 mile- marker which involved 7 vehicles. None of those drivers or passengers were injured, however there was also lane blockage which resulted in an additional backup.

A fourth crash then took place in the back-up at the 0.1 mile-marker. That crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle and resulted in minor injuries and lane blockage as well, police added.

Assisting at the scene was the Lake County Coroner’s Office, Hammond Fire/EMS, Hammond Police Department, Indiana State Police Toll Road and Bert’s Towing.