INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits by Sunday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) cautioned Hoosiers to be careful while being on frozen ponds or lakes.

According to the DNR, people should always assume they are “on thin ice” while fishing, skating, hiking or snowmobiling on frozen ponds or lakes.

Before stepping on ice, DNR officials recommended using an ice auger to get an accurate measure of how thick the ice is.

The DNR also provided other tips Hoosiers should follow when venturing onto ice:

Assume no ice is safe ice.

At least 4 inches is recommended for ice fishing; 5 inches is recommended for snowmobiling.

If you don’t know the thickness of the ice, don’t go on it.

Wear a life jacket or flotation coat.

Carry ice picks and rope gear.

Before going on the ice, leave a note of your whereabouts with a friend or family member.

Don’t test the thickness of the ice while alone.

The DNR also warned that many things can affect the thickness of ice, such as moving water, sand, wind and animals.