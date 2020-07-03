Old junkyard becomes home to pollinator habitat in Indiana

DRESSER, Ind. (AP) — Butterflies, bees, birds, bats and small mammals have found a home in a former auto junkyard along the Wabash River in Indiana.

A pollinator habitat has sprung up at the site of the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area due to a $20,000 grant from Duke Energy and the efforts of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department. The nature area is a continuous project being coordinated with a pedestrian bridge across the river and a trail along the highway to the Dewey Point access of Wabashiki.

