Ohio teen killed, 4 injured in rollover crash in Franklin Co

Indiana State Police say an Ohio boy was killed and four other teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County, Ind. on Monday, December 20, 2019. (Indiana State Police)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say an 15-year-old Ohio boy was killed and four other teens were seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in rural Franklin County Monday.

The initial investigation by Trooper Chad Snyder indicated at around 2:00 p.m. Monday, a 2000 red Pontiac car driven by Zachary Ferneding, 18, of Hamilton County, Ohio, was headed eastbound on Oxford Pike at Dorrel Road when he lost control of the car which left the north side of the road. The vehicle rolled, ejecting Ferneding from the car, which then rolled into the trees and came to rest on its roof.

Ferneding was airlifted to a Cincinnati area hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, Bryce Hizer, 15, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. The other three passengers, Vivian Hilbert, 16, Zachary Dockery, 16, and Tyler Heatherly, 15, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Cincinnati hospitals for treatment. All were from Hamilton County, Ohio.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor, though toxicology reports are pending.

The investigation is ongoing by Trp. Chad Snyder with the assistance of Trp. Matthew Holley, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Brookville Police Department, Franklin County EMS, Morgan Twp. Ohio EMS, Brookville Fire Department, Drewersburg Fire Department, and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The families of the victims have been notified.