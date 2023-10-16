HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It’s happened to all of us at some point; you’re driving and minding your business when out of nowhere a deer comes darting across the road.

Some will get lucky and have the deer run across unharmed or turn back. With some, collisions are unavoidable.

In Indiana, the white-tailed deer mating season is in full swing, and that means deer are on the move, increasing the possibility of collisions. From now until January, drivers will have to be extra vigilant, and the Indiana State Police have posted some tips to keep yourself safe from potential collisions with deer.