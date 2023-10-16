HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It’s happened to all of us at some point; you’re driving and minding your business when out of nowhere a deer comes darting across the road.
Some will get lucky and have the deer run across unharmed or turn back. With some, collisions are unavoidable.
In Indiana, the white-tailed deer mating season is in full swing, and that means deer are on the move, increasing the possibility of collisions. From now until January, drivers will have to be extra vigilant, and the Indiana State Police have posted some tips to keep yourself safe from potential collisions with deer.
- Be cautious while driving at dusk or dawn hours
- Deer are most active at dawn and dusk but can appear at any time
- Pay attention to deer crossing signs
- Be alert and observe your surroundings for any signs of deer. Deer are abundant in forested areas, so it’s important to drive cautiously even if you’re no longer in a deer-crossing zone.
- Stay alert if you spot a deer
- Deer tend to travel in packs, so if you see one, slow down and proceed with caution, be prepared for more to follow. ISP states if you see a deer, slow down, tap your brakes to warn others or flash your lights and sound your horn to warn other motorists.
- Take precautions when driving at night
- If there is no oncoming traffic, turn on your bright lights. You’ll have a greater chance of spotting a deer from a distance and allow you to react accordingly.
- Don’t swerve to avoid hitting a deer
- Swerving puts yourself at risk for a worse collision with another motorist or running off the roadway. Brake firmly and stay in your lane.
- Report the deer-vehicle collision
- If you happen to get involved in an accident, contact local authorities to report it, so you can get am accident report for your insurance company.