Ogden Dunes to spend $150K for Lake Michigan erosion repairs

OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (The Times) — An Indiana town along Lake Michigan has approved spending $150,000 for expert input and emergency repairs to protect homes from sliding into the water.

To entirely rebuild the seawall, it would take up to $10 million.

In the meantime, officials and homeowners in the town about 25 miles southeast of Chicago are scrambling for a short-term relief.

Residents of Ogden Dunes have already filed a federal lawsuit over its battle with shoreline erosion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

