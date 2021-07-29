Official: Manhole covers likely caused Indiana girl’s burns

YORKTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a toddler whose hands and feet were badly burned as she was playing at a central Indiana splash pad is believed to have been injured by manhole covers left hot by exposure to sunlight.

Seventeen-month-old Kai’Brea Maurice was hospitalized after being burned Monday at the Yorktown Civic Green splash pad when she ran to an area with manhole covers after playing in the water at the splash pad, which opened two months ago.

Town Manager Pete Olson says officials believe the girl was burned because the manhole covers were hot from exposure to the July sun.

Those covers have now been painted white to reflect sunlight.