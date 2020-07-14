Officer’s actions toward Black lndiana senator under review

In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo, Democratic State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary speaks at a statewide meeting with residents in Valparaiso, Ill. (Kyle Telechan/Chicago Tribune via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana State Police spokesman says the agency is reviewing allegations that a white Capitol Police officer reached for his handgun while confronting a Black state senator inside the Statehouse over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday after Democratic Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary and another senator led a few dozen people taking part in an Indiana Racial Justice Alliance rally inside the Statehouse when a thunderstorm arrived. A white senator said two Capitol Police officers were too aggressive from the start even though they might not have recognized the legislators since they were in casual clothes.

